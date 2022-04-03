National Bank of Canada FI Invests $580,000 in Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.14% of Nouveau Monde Graphite as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.35 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

