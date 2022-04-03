National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,323,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.30. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $32.50.
