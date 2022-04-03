National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 388.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000.

TUR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.37. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

