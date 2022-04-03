National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,297,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $52.42 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $180,692.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.