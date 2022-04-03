National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after purchasing an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Etsy by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

ETSY stock opened at $127.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

