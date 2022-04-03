National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 8,800 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after buying an additional 2,783,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,508,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,346,000 after purchasing an additional 995,335 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.77.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

