National Bank of Canada FI Takes $450,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $34.11 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

