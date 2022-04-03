National Bank of Canada FI Takes $450,000 Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $34.11 on Friday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $64.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.