National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Natera by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,495,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $157,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total value of $412,636.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,450 over the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

