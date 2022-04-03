National Bankshares Analysts Give PetroShale (CVE:PSH) a C$1.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$1.00 price objective on PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSH. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 target price on PetroShale and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

CVE PSH opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.55. PetroShale has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$538.97 million and a P/E ratio of -410.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

