Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $334.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.85. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 19.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 41,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

