Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Natus Medical worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NTUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,310,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 61,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Natus Medical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 677,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Natus Medical by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 656,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Natus Medical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NTUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $934.18 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile (Get Rating)

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.