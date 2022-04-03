Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Navigator alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Navigator from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Navigator has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in Navigator in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Navigator by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Navigator by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.