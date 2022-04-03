Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $3,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 76.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

