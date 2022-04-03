New York City REIT, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
New York City REIT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.20. New York City REIT has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York City REIT (NYC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.