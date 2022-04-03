New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT remained flat at $$3.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,583,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,716. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 58,591 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 80,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,670,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.