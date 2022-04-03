New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,020 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after purchasing an additional 73,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,642,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446,434 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after purchasing an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,051,000 after purchasing an additional 512,247 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.71 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.