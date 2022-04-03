New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 14.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

MCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCY opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $994.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

