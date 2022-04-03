New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Alarm.com worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 26,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.53.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

