New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,709 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Encore Wire worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 12.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 110.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.34. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $65.98 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 48.24%. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

