New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock valued at $152,974 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

