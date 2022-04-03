New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Griffon worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $29.42.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Griffon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.