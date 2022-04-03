Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Newmont stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

