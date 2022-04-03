NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $83.93 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $63.59 and a twelve month high of $88.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3,310.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $612,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040,908 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,797,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $151,317,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,664,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $140,492,000 after buying an additional 132,600 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,258,599 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $106,149,000 after buying an additional 75,643 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,226,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $103,515,000 after buying an additional 81,371 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

