NFTify Market Cap Achieves $551,882.04 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, NFTify has traded up 1% against the US dollar. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $551,882.04 and $19,684.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for $0.0271 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00049313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.36 or 0.07521538 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,847.26 or 0.99828136 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00045850 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

