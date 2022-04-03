NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Trading Down 6.2%

NH Hotel Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.74.
NH Hotel Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHHEF)
