Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,341,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,270. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.