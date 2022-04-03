Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) PT Raised to $28.00

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLSN. Morgan Stanley raised Nielsen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Nielsen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.11.

NLSN stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Nielsen by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,279,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nielsen by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after purchasing an additional 676,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

