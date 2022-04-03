Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price objective on the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

NIO Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.