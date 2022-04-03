NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 866 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,095 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amedisys by 55.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMED. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.33.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $173.85 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

