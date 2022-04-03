NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 34,951 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

