NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $1.29 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $426,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $164.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.29. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.00 and a 12-month high of $212.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.37. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.25.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

