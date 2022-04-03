NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $865,000 in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,972,000 after purchasing an additional 309,030 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $178,731,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,643,000 after purchasing an additional 247,441 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $111,802,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of LSPD opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.