NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 24,750 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1,592.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,432,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

NYSE BAM opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.91.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

