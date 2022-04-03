NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases New Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

NYSE:MUR opened at $41.43 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.