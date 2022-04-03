NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 11,600 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 314,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,572,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,108,000 after purchasing an additional 61,370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

