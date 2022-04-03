NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 6,700 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 185.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

