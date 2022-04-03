NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,554,000 after purchasing an additional 230,909 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $9,636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 163.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 229,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 899.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MC opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

