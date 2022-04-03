Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of HLTH opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. Nobilis Health has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health ( NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH Get Rating ) (TSE:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The healthcare company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nobilis Health will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nobilis Health in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

