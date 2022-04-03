Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.20. Nocopi Technologies shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 359,224 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNUP)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nocopi Technologies (NNUP)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.