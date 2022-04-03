Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NOMD opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.18.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,002,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 407,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

