Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $4.38

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.25. Nomura shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 6,806 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on NMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Nomura alerts:

The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nomura by 8,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Nomura during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura (NYSE:NMR)

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.