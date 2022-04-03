Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.82

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.82 and last traded at $29.66, with a volume of 42390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.90%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $323,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after acquiring an additional 404,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 568,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after acquiring an additional 410,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $675,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

