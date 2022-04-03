Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $112.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter worth $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter worth $304,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

