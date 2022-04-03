Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.09. 5,742,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,364,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $375.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

