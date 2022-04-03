Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.88. Approximately 58,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 53,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$490.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

