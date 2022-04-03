Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 3%

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOUGet Rating)’s share price was up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$8.95 and last traded at C$8.88. Approximately 58,658 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 53,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.62.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$490.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company owns a 100% interest in the Matawinie property that includes 319 mining claims covering 17,585 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

