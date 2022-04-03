Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.37 million and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Nova Leap Health Company Profile (CVE:NLH)
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Leap Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Leap Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.