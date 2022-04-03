Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Novan alerts:

Shares of Novan stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 179,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,304. The company has a market cap of $71.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novan will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $67,030 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.