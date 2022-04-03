NVR (NYSE:NVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NVR from $6,630.00 to $5,300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,223.40.

Shares of NVR traded up $64.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,531.41. 25,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,211. NVR has a twelve month low of $4,466.07 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,948.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,172.42.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVR will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 10.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in NVR by 1.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

