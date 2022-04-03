NWF Group’s (NWF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON NWF opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 209.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

