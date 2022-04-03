OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OFG opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 464,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 220,835 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

